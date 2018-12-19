Detectives seek help in alleged fuel theft case

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Detectives are looking for victims who had fuel stolen from business vehicles following the arrest Monday of a Saugus man suspected of fuel theft.

Michael Pletz, 49, was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants by members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Impact Team.

During the team’s investigation, it was discovered that Pletz was responsible for fuel theft in the Valencia Industrial Center area, according to CIT detectives who issued a news release Wednesday about the arrest and the search for additional possible victims.

Pletz is suspected of siphoning fuel from gas tanks of vehicles.

The CIT team is seeking additional victims of fuel theft from vehicles belonging to local businesses, the release says.

The alleged fuel thefts occurred between February and this month, primarily in the Valencia Industrial Center area.

Pletz appeared in court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse charged with five counts of misdemeanor petty theft.

“He pleaded not guilty,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday.

Pletz was ordered to appear back in court Dec. 26 for a pretrial hearing.

Deputies have been actively seeking out individuals believed to have been responsible for thefts in the Santa Clarita Valley. Some of the perpetrators are local, while others are coming from out of the area.

Victims are asked to contact Deputy Muralles of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121, ext. 2322.

