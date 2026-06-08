Iran halts strikes on Israel but warns of renewed attacks in Lebanon 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

Iran said on Monday that it has suspended military operations against Israel following a weekend exchange of missile strikes, but warned that any further Israeli attacks — including ongoing operations in southern Lebanon — would trigger a more severe response.

The statement, carried by Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim news agency, appeared to signal an effort by Tehran to de-escalate tensions after the most direct exchange of fire between the two countries since a fragile ceasefire took effect at the beginning of April, bringing most of the fighting to a halt.

“The powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this regime (Israel),” the Iranian military said.

“Should the aggressions and hostile acts continue — including in southern Lebanon — far more severe and crushing measures than before will be forthcoming.”

The warning came after Israel launched fresh strikes inside Iran on Monday, targeting military and infrastructure sites, while Iranian forces fired additional missiles toward Israel.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen also launched a missile toward Israel and announced what they described as a complete ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

The escalation followed Israeli airstrikes in Beirut over the weekend that Israel said targeted Hezbollah command facilities in the Dahiyeh district in response to rocket fire from Lebanon.

Iran had previously warned that an attack on Beirut could reignite a broader regional war.

Ceasefire Signals Amid Continued Fighting

Iran’s announcement came as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that both sides were moving toward a ceasefire despite the renewed violence.

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

“Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”

Earlier in the day, Trump had urged both countries to immediately stop “shooting” after Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks.

The president also said a U.S.-led blockade targeting Iran would remain in place until a final peace deal has been struck.

“The blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached,” Trump wrote.

The latest military activity has threatened to complicate negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which Trump has repeatedly described as nearing a breakthrough despite months of conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said earlier Monday that the latest fighting would only worsen an already “chaotic diplomatic process” and said indirect contacts with Washington were taking place in an atmosphere of “extreme suspicion.”

Baghaei accused Israel of attempting to sabotage diplomacy and said the United States bore responsibility for actions taken by its ally.

Despite the escalation in tensions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a social media post on Monday that Tehran has not abandoned negotiations with the United States.

“Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power,” Pezeshkian said in the post. “We have neither left the battlefield nor abandoned the negotiating table.”

The latest developments came after the Israeli military said early Monday that it had struck targets in western and central Iran.

Senior Israeli security officials said that the first wave of attacks targeted restored air-defense systems, an airport, and a drone base in an effort to create an aerial corridor for possible future operations.

A second wave targeted facilities within the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran, according to Israeli officials.

Iran responded with another round of missile launches toward Israel, while the Houthis renewed attacks from Yemen.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said Iran had fired 11 ballistic missiles toward Israel and defended Israel’s military response.

“Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds,” Leiter wrote on social media. “No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel.”

Senior officials in Jerusalem said that Israel’s smaller security cabinet was expected to meet later Monday to discuss the latest escalation and determine next steps. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz held consultations overnight with senior security officials.