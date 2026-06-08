Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of multiple charges 

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a domestic violence call on the 21200 block of Bottletree Lane in Newhall on Friday night, according to an official with the station.

The victim was a woman, and the suspect was a man. They are in a dating relationship and live together, according to an email statement from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

The victim and suspect allegedly became involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At the time of the incident, the victim was holding their 1-year-old child, Miller’s statement said.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s phone to prevent her from contacting law enforcement, according to the statement.

The victim declined medical treatment and deputies arrested the man on suspicion of felony charges of preventing a victim from reporting a crime and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and child endangerment, the statement said.