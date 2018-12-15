Feed SCV hosts 3rd annual cookie exchange

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

There were cookies all around the 3rd annual cookie exchange, held by feedSCV at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday.

Complete with a cookie decorating station for kids, holiday music playing over a bluetooth speaker and a Christmas dozen-for-dozen exchange, several Santa Clarita families attended the event.

“It’s a community designed to get people together and to share in the holiday,” said Todd Wilson, president and co-founder of feedSCV. “We want to get people to be able to share their talents, bring enough to share with everyone around them and be able to bring home someone else’s art with them.”

For the last three years, feedSCV has hosted the event out of a sense of communal responsibility, according to Wilson.

“Our goal at feedSCV is to make sure that we ‘teach a man to fish.’ And the library helps us use a facility when the organization doesn’t have their own,” said Wilson. “So during the season, we come here and we give people a place to be enthusiastic about their cookies. Because who isn’t enthusiastic about their cookies during the holiday season?”

During the event parents could help their kids decorate cookies, while they mired the various sets of cookies available at the free event.

“We have a little section set up for the kids for the kids to decorate their own cookies, from gingerbread to snowmen to elves,” Wilson said. “Everybody can come eyeball cookies, get a sample so that you know what you’re going to get.”

Despite Wilson saying that the event is held during a time of the year when the organization tunes down the amount of activities they host, feedSCV officials hope that during this holiday season the Christmas cheer spread during this end of the year event transposes itself into attendance at their other events.

“We focus on teaching people about meals for families of four for $5 of less,” said Wilson. “We know people have limited budgets at home, so we want to teach them how to make food, quick easy and cheap.”

Those looking for more information about feedSCV and the classes they offer through the year, can visit their website at feedscv.org