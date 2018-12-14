Four-year-old boy identified as fourth fatality in fiery crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The fourth and final person killed in a fiery crash that happened a month ago has been identified as a 4-year-old boy.

Investigator Adrian Salgado of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner identified the deceased person, referred to since the crash as John Doe 302, as Markell Coleman, age 4.

Last week, the identities of a mother and her 12-year-old son were listed as among the deceased.

Lillian Speed, 41, of Lancaster, was identified as the only female who died in the crash. She died of “combined effects of multiple traumatic injuries,” coroner investigator Lydia Granado-Mata said last week.

Speed’s son, Rayshawn Coleman, died of multiple blunt force injuries, she said.

A man identified as Marice Coleman, 39, of Lancaster, also died in the crash of multiple blunt force injuries.

The latest victim to be identified died of a blunt force head injury, Salgado said.

The fatal crash happened on Nov. 1.

A black van was traveling northbound on Interstate 5, north of Weldon Canyon Road, at a high rate of speed, California Highway Patrol Officer J. Nichols wrote in his report.

A white big rig Freightliner truck with an attached trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the interstate, north of Weldon Canyon Road, ahead of the van, a black Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan drove into the back of the stopped big rig.

As a result of this collision, the van driver succumbed to his injuries, as did three passengers in the van, Nichols said in his report.

