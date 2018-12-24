Garage doors, and redone bathrooms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Question No. 1

Hi Robert,

Thank you for returning my call and speaking with me and understanding that I don’t do emailing.

As we spoke on the phone, my driveway is very short and someone turning around, hit the wooden garage door. The machine on top was damaged, the door was split in half and also the hinges and springs on the sides were all damaged.

The contractor that came out said that those springs and hinges can’t be saved. I do have homeowner’s insurance and am trying to get a head start on this before the insurance payment comes in. I’d like your opinion on what to replace all of this with, I plan on living here so don’t want to put cheap stuff in, I’d like to not have to worry about this door anymore. My daughter says to put in a roll-up type door but I’d like to hear from you first, and make my decision following hearing from you.

Mary F.

Answer No. 1

Mary,

The door that your daughter is referring to is called a sectional door. They are typically five or six panels depending on the height and width of your opening. I do also recommend this type of door and adding to that, would suggest that with the weather we have in Santa Clarita that you spend a little more money if you are able, and get a higher end door that is insulated.

It will help keep some of the heat load out of your garage, which ultimately ends up in your home. These doors offer more clearance than the old style one piece doors, so you can get a bit larger vehicle into the garage if needed. I don’t recommend the light panel windows, as you are announcing to the thieves what you store in there.

If you wish to have this style, make sure that the windows are opaque so that it’s not easy to see inside. You can choose from many colors and designs, just check with your installer. If you are within an HOA check first to be sure that the design you want is conforming to the rules within the HOA. You certainly don’t want to spend that money and then have to change the door because you’ve broken some HOA rule.

With regard to the operator, I highly recommend a belt drive vs either a chain or screw drive. They are much quieter, almost silent, and with new hardware you’ll barely notice that the door is going up or down. Those who have internet can also go to a wifi system where the door can even be opened via a cell phone. I’ve had numerous occasions where I’ve been able to let someone into my home via opening this door remotely, quite a handy thing.

Good luck to you, call me again if anything else is needed,

Robert

Question No. 2

Hi Robert,

I have written to you before and have gotten great advice from you, thank you. My new question: We are going to remodel our bathroom tub/showers. In the upstairs master bedroom, we have a stand-alone shower and the tub in a separate area. I have been told by different contractors, different ways to do this, and I am confused.

Should the shower basin be hot-mopped or a liner used to replace the current basin? Two contractors have told me that being upstairs should use the liner due to possible cracking of the hot mopping. The rest say that the hot-mopping is fine. Which way should I go?

Answer No. 2

Rick,

I’ve redone showers both ways over the years.

It’s my personal opinion that the hot mop will and does crack, as it’s a roofing tar that is applied very thickly, which promotes cracking. The liner, in all my years doing this type of work, has never failed. I recently remodeled three of my own bathrooms and lined them all.

Best of luck,

Robert