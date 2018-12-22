Get the kids dressed for Shelter Hope Pet Shop’s pajama party

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Christmas just around the corner, the Shelter Hope Pet Shop will open its doors to children from across Santa Clarita to their upcoming Kids Night Out Holiday Pajama Party on Saturday.

“We really try to involve the community and involve the kids to interact with pets,” said owner Dani Caouette.

Parents can drop off their children, who will be watched over by volunteers. Beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m., children will have access to arts and crafts, candy and snacks while also additional entertainment provided by the pet shop. The shop will bring out puppies and kittens for children to interact with, learning how to take care of them.

Caouette said parents can finish any last minute Christmas shopping or have dinner after dropping their children off.

While they hold pajama parties like this almost every month, she said it gets bigger and busier in December. Nevertheless, she said they enjoy doing this for the community, the pet shop’s biggest supporters.

“If I didn’t have the team, the village I have, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” Caouette said.

Those who stop by are recommended to arrive 10 minutes early to sign their child or children in. The pet shop is asking parents with children who have allergies or serious medical conditions to let them know beforehand. Cost of admission is $25 for one child and $15 extra for siblings.

To sign up, go to signupgenius.com.