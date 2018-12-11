Golden Globe nominations feature entertainment filmed in Santa Clarita

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Golden Globe awards will be at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 6, featuring a variety of titles filmed in Santa Clarita, according to officials from the city’s Film Office.

Evan Thomason, economic development associate with the Santa Clarita Film Office, said the town has a long history of shows and films that have won a variety of awards, from Emmy Awards to the Oscars to People’s Choice Awards.

Some of this year’s nominees spent some time filming at various Santa Clarita locations and movie ranches, he said.

“We’re no secret to the film industry,” Thomason said. “It’s exciting for residents to know their hometown has been featured in some of the most recognized films and shows.”

Movies:

“A Star is Born”

Nominated for:

“Best Motion Picture – Drama”

“Best Director – Drama”

“Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama”

“Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama”

“Best Original Song – Motion Picture”

filmed at Friendly Valley Community Center

“A Quiet Place”

nominated for:

“Best Original Score – Motion Picture”

filmed at Newhall Land film property



“Vice”

nominated for:

“Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy,”

“Best Director – Motion Picture,”

“Best Screenplay – Motion Picture”

“Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture”

“Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy”

“Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture”

filmed at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch

Television

“Sharp Objects”

nominated for:

“Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television”

filmed in the Happy Valley and Sand Canyon areas

“Barry”

nominated for:

“Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy”

“Best Screenplay”

“Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television”

“Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy,”

filmed at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch

“Westworld”

nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

filmed around various movie ranches in Santa Clarita

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace,”

nominated for: