Henry Mayo continuing classes after Christmas on how to practice mindfulness

By Ryan Mancini

2 hours ago

With the holiday rush reaching its close, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be offering Santa Claritans a release with an upcoming class to practice mindfulness beginning Wednesday.

“There seems to be a big demand among people with stress reduction and needing to slow down their lives,” said Patrick Moody, Henry Mayo spokesman.

During the class, guests will learn how to reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, manage chronic ailments, improve eating habits, sharpen focus, increase productivity, raise self esteem and integrate breath and body movement, according to the event page on Henry Mayo’s website.

“These classes averaged at about 15 people,” Moody said. “The level of repeats is really high. People seem to take it and take a lot of sessions.”

Held in Room 2 of the hospital’s education center, the class will be led by a credentialed instructor not employed with Henry Mayo, he added. Through meditation practice, the course will help people include mindfulness practices that can be introduced through daily activities.

“We’ve actually been offering this for six months,” said Moody. “It’s something that’s gotten a big response and (became) one of our more popular classes.

Though the class follows Christmas Day, Moody said the event was not set on Dec. 26 for that reason and it only happens to be timely.

Chairs, supportive mats, blankets and cushions will be provided, though attendees are allowed to bring their own.

The class begins at 10:30 a.m. Subsequent classes will take place at this time, though the class on Dec. 31 will begin at 5 p.m. Henry Mayo will continue holding classes until Jan. 23.

The event is free, though it will be limited to the first 20 people who register. To register and for all other information about this and other classes and events offered at Henry Mayo, go to henrymayo.com/classes.