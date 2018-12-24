How to make your own pasta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Inspired by a ravioli pie and created to support of home cooking and a local nonprofit, Scott Ervin, co-founder of feedSCV, once again turned the kitchen into his classroom, this time to teach pasta.

For the past several years, the professional accountant and avid bread baker, who, along with his buddy Todd Wilson, created the SCV’s Speakeasy Bakery as a joke among friends for all the loaves of bread being shared, has been teaching bread-baking classes. (The idea behind the nonprofit has always been a group of friends who get together to encourage creative recipes, culinary education and healthy eating, all in the name of spreading resources and information about nutrition, and perhaps a few tasty desserts.)

“I’ve been posting pictures of my homemade pasta, and a couple of people in (the Santa Clarita Foodies group on Facebook) said, ‘Hey you should teach a pasta class.’”

So when SCV resident Wendy Wolfe won a bread-baking class at last year’s SCV FoodieFest, she asked if she could have a pasta-making class instead, and Ervin, who said he’s enjoyed using the family pasta recipe for years, was happy to oblige.

“I’ve been making my grandmother’s gnocchi and ravioli for years,” Ervin said, but more recently began to learn how to use hand tools to shape and cut the actual raviolis themselves.

“I watched a bunch of videos, and it turns out it’s not really that hard, and if you have an affinity for it…”

Nana’s Ravioli

Dough

3 cups all purpose flour (imported from Italy, if possible)

2 large eggs, beaten

3/4 to 1 cup water

1 tbsp olive oil

-Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl, mix with Danish whisk or large fork

-When mostly combined, dump onto smooth stable surface

-Knead vigorously for 15-20 minutes until dough is velvety smooth

-Coat with flour and cover with mixing bowl and let rest for 30 minutes

Filling (Makes enough for 2 batches of dough recipe)

1/2 pound sausage or meat substitute

1 bunch spinach

1/2 bunch chard

1/3 loaf stale French bread

1 medium onion

3 cloves garlic

1 handful parsley

3 stems fresh oregano

3 stems fresh thyme

3 stems tarragon

4 leaves sage

3/4 cup parmesan

-Sauté meat until browned, drain, let cool.

-Sauté spinach and chard in olive oil, season with salt and pepper, squeeze out and set aside

-Soak bread in water, squeeze out and set aside

-Process onions & herbs, sauté in olive oil and season with salt and pepper

-Combine meat, spinach & chard, bread, and onion/herb mixture in processor, process lightly to spreadable

Assembling Ravioli

-Roll out pasta dough, flouring so it won’t stick to counter

-Spread filling thinly over half of dough

-Fold side without filling over filling

-Use ravioli pin to form raviolis pressing down hard enough to seal edges

-Cut with ravioli cutter

-Transfer raviolis to floured pan lined with paper towels

-Cook immediately or refrigerate for same day cooking

-Or Freeze and store in freezer bag

Tips & Tricks

“Mise en place” filling ingredients first, then make dough, while dough is resting, make filling. Filling shouldn’t be too warm when ready to make ravioli.

If you don’t have a large enough surface, and the first few times out, it’s best to divide dough and filling into two batches.