Human trafficking suspect sought by detectives

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Detectives assigned to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Human Trafficking Bureau and the Regional Human Trafficking Task Force want the public’s help in locating a man suspected of pimping a minor.

Jermaine Daevon Magee, 25, is wanted in connection with the trafficking of three girls during 2017 and 2018, human trafficking detectives said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the times of the offenses, which took place in Los Angeles County during the two-year period, they said.

“We need your help locating human trafficking suspect Jermaine Daevon Magee,” the news release said.

Detectives learned that Magee and his co-defendant, identified in the news release as Tatiana Warren, who was reported to be in custody, repeatedly sold the victims over the internet for sexual encounters, according to the news release.

A felony warrant was issued for Magee’s arrest on suspicion of human trafficking and pimping of a minor.

His bail was set at $475,000 in Norwalk Superior Court.

A check of court records Wednesday revealed Magee has been arrested four times in the last two years.

In reference to a January 2017 arrest, he pleaded no contest to one felony count of discharge of firearm with gross negligence, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In the last two years, the Santa Clarita Valley has been included in sting operations carried out by detectives with the LASD Human Trafficking Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Human Trafficking Bureau at 323-526-5156.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt