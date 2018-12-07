Hyatt Regency’s new restaurant and bar nears completion

By Tammy Murga

2 mins ago

Frequent visitors and passers-by of the Hyatt Regency Valencia may have already noticed an “under construction” portion of the hotel but officials are already sharing a sample of the nearly completed product.



Since the Hyatt Regency opened in 1998, its accompanying restaurant and bar Vines has served as a staple of the hotel’s offerings to its guests and local diners alike — and now it is slowly transforming into Greater Pacific.



“Greater Pacific is a new, high-end sushi restaurant and bar coming in at a time for us to reinvent ourselves,” said General Manager Mark Kirsch.



The change falls under an overall revitalization of the hotel as it celebrates 20 years as “Santa Clarita’s most prominent hotel.”



“We’re really looking to re-brand by widening our demographics,” said Kirsch. “We don’t want this to be just a hotel restaurant. You won’t come to us for dinner, you’ll come to us for a dining experience.”



While Vines is known for its fine meals and cocktails, Greater Pacific has a new concept, with a menu heavily focused on sushi.



Sushi Chef Eric Hu, who has the opportunity to hand-select what fish will be offered, said he’s proud the new restaurant will offer the freshest fish in the area and a variety of styles.



“Some people like traditional sushi,” he said. “Some people like a new concept, like new fusion-style sushi. We are trained to combine both and give customers more options.”



Another change in the menu is the shift from larger dish portions to healthier, more refined flavor profiles. Executive Chef Daniel Csotai said, “Many of our dishes are simple but have a larger focus on the quality, texture and flavor of the ingredients.”



But what’s a restaurant and bar without the beverages?



According to Sarah Roseblade, the Hyatt Regency’s food and beverage director, new beverage programs are also part of the revitalization, with a complete fresh cocktail menu made to complement the food and flavor profiles of Greater Pacific. Customers can also order varieties of the Japanese rice wine Sake, whether that be by the glass, bottle or can to easily sip by the pool.



Greater Pacific will also feature a private dining room, live entertainment section and brand new audio and television area by the bar.



Kirsch said an official grand opening is expected by late January to early February. For more information call the Hyatt Regency Valencia at 661-799-1234.