Medical problem sends car into tree

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A driver crashed into a tree and then into a wall in Valencia late Wednesday afternoon after having suffered an undisclosed medical problem.

The driver was treated by paramedics of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said Thursday.

The single-vehicle traffic collision happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Goldcrest Drive near Sienna Drive.

“The call came in as a car into a tree, person trapped,” Marron said.

Firefighters, however, found the driver outside of the truck when they arrived, he said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the scene.

“There was no injury and no arrest,” said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker, who runs the SCV Sheriff Station’s Traffic Section.

“The person suffered some type of medical problem, perhaps diabetic,” Shoemaker said.

Although paramedics did not take the driver to the hospital, a private ambulance was called to the scene.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt