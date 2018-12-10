More human remains found near recovered skull

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Homicide detectives probing last week’s discovery of a human skull found at the western end of Magic Mountain Parkway found more human remains in the same area with the help of a cadaver-sniffing dog.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau and with the

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner investigators returned Saturday to the spot where human skeletal remains were first discovered on Wednesday.

“A cadaver dog was utilized, to conduct a thorough search of the Santa Clara Riverbed, near the South Fork Creek and Magic Mountain Parkway,” Deputy Grace Medrano wrote in a news release issued Saturday.

“During the search, additional human remains were discovered approximately 100 yards from Wednesday’s discovery of a human skull,” she wrote.

“It appears the two discoveries are related, but no determination will be made pending further investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” Medrano wrote.

Investigators were expected to continue combing the area in search of additional remains and evidence.

On Friday, Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Homicide Bureau said detectives hope DNA or dental records will reveal not only the identity of the deceased, but also what happened.

Alfred also said the skull showed no signs of trauma and that detectives were reviewing people listed as missing.

“There is no apparent sign on the skull that would say it was a homicide. There’s no bullet hole, no sign of injury,” he said Friday. “We’re hoping DNA or dental records will tell us more.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org .

