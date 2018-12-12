Newcomers and Friends to Play Dominoes

New to the Santa Clarita Valley or just looking for a women’s social club? Join the Newcomers and Friends of Santa Clarita Valley’s upcoming event on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and learn how to play Mexican Train Dominoes.

The purpose of the group is to encourage fellowship among new residents and ladies wanting to make new friends, to provide an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and social activities and to provide helpful information for group members about the local community.

According to their website, the group is starting is 34th year of fun and friendship that has grown to more than 200 members from the original eight ladies back in 1985.

“As a member, you can join our other activities such as book groups, tea ladies, gourmet group, explorers and games, such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Bunco, Rummikub, Hand and Foot and much more. You are also welcome to travel with us on our great trips and fun outings,” the group’s site says.

Membership is $30 a year, June through May. For information about membership, new or renewing member applications, contact membership chairman Janice Weiner.

The Mexican Train Dominoes meeting will be held at the International House of Pancakes, 24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch.