One hurt, puppy comforted, after vehicle flips on San Francisquito

By Jim Holt

23 mins ago

One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle overturned on San Francisquito Canyon Road Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 11 a.m. between Camp 14 and Bee Canyon Road.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:08 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:25 a.m.

According to witness Elliott Cohen, the driver was on her way back from Ridgecrest where she just purchased a puppy for Christmas.

Her Volkswagen Bug left the roadway and rolled over at least once.

Shortly after the crash, Cohen said, Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Mercer was traveling northbound on San Francisquito Road, transporting horses, and radioed for assistance.

While the driver was being treated for any injuries, Mercer took care of the frightened puppy.

There were initial reports of people possibly trapped inside the overturned vehicle, but firefighters found no one trapped, Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.

Although paramedics did not take the injured person to the hospital, an ambulance with a private company was called to transfer the patient.

