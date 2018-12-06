Person stabbed in Castaic, taken to hospital

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in Castaic early Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1:15 p.m at a home on the 32200 block of Green Hill Road, between Pinto Place and Avion Circle, Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.

“The call came in for Green Hill Drive for a stabbing victim,” he said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics received the first reports of the incident at 1:13 p.m., said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies in at least four Sheriff’s Department vehicles converged at the house.

Once they were given permission by deputies that the scene was OK for them to approach, paramedics got to the patient at 1:32 p.m.

The patient was then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt