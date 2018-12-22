Saugus baseball’s Hewitt Grissom commits to Chico State

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The Chico State baseball team keeps getting stronger by the day, as Saugus infielder Hewitt Grissom announced his commitment to the Wildcats via Twitter on Thursday.

Grissom will be teaming up with his brother Tyler, currently a second baseman at Los Angeles Mission College, who announced his commitment to Chico State earlier this year.

“It’s great because I’ve never played with my brother before on the same team,” Grissom said. “I’m really looking forward to playing with him and playing up the middle with him hopefully and getting work done at Chico.”

Grissom plays both second base and shortstop for Saugus, which from early conversations with Chico State head coach Dave Taylor, is the same role he foresees himself playing in college.

Aside from his defense, Grissom’s consistency at the plate is another factor that caught Taylor’s attention.

Grissom batted .370 with 27 hits, 10 RBI’s and one home run in 26 games for Saugus last season.

“I took a visit last week and they took me around the campus and I did a little workout with them,” Grissom said. “Coach Taylor liked what he saw and he sat me down and told me I could be a four-year starter there and gave me a great offer. He really wants me for my bat and told me I’ll be switching over between shortstop and second.”

The Wildcats are a storied program, having won the NCAA Division 2 national title in 1997 and 1999. Chico State reached the finals twice more, in 2002 and 2006.

Grissom is excited to be a part of one the top programs in the country and is looking forward to helping the Wildcats reach a championship level once again.

“They are a huge franchise. I love what I’ve seen. I saw a game at Azusa Pacific and I liked what I saw. They are so competitive and looks like so much fun,” Grissom said. “I’m just really looking forward to contributing to the team and be the guy that everyone leans on. Play together with my brother and the team and try to get to another title.”

For now, Grissom is focused on the season ahead. He’ll be playing for his father, Carl Grissom, for the second straight year at Saugus.

He also knows the Foothill League will be tough from top to bottom, as several teams could vie for a league crown.

“Having my dad there last year, it was soothing for me. He doesn’t treat me different than anybody else, but it’s a lot more comfortable for me. I play better under him, I think. He’s just a fabulous coach,” he said. “This year it’ll be a hard Foothill League. We have a lot of talent on our team, a lot of pitching, a lot of hitting.

“I think we can get up there in first place and try to get to the playoffs. That’s our goal to get to the playoffs because we haven’t done it in a while.”

As if the past week couldn’t get any better, Grissom will be heading to practice in style in a silver Dodge Challenger.

“This week has been great. I also got a new car,” he said. “The household is holding up really good. My brother is really happy to play with me and my parents are happy. I’m glad I can make them proud.”