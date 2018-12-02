SCV Historical Society hosts 37th annual Christmas Open House

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tucked away in the corner of William S. Hart Park, the 37th annual “Christmas Open House” offered Santa Clarita families a chance to visit Heritage Junction and receive some holiday cheer.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Santa Clarita families walked the grounds of the Newhall historical town, gazing at the decorated period homes while carolers sang holiday classics.

Rosa Montes de Oca, who was with her sister Josie, said they’ve visited for the last five years.

“The kids come and their number one thing to do is the gingerbread houses,” Josie continued. “But for us it’s also about the music and caroling, plus the kids get to see Santa (Claus).”

“My favorite thing to do is getting to tell Santa what to do and make the gingerbread houses,” said Aden Montes de Oca, Josie’s seven-year-old son.

He said he asked Santa for a “Dodger Stadium” replica Lego set.

The Montes de Oca family were among many others taking part in the activities and eating holiday treats offered at the Christmas Open House, from the countertop stacked with complimentary cookies and beverages, to the gingerbread house building station to the table where kids could “write letters to Santa.”

Leaving the treats and craft area being held in the park’s Saugus Train Station, those in attendance had the chance to climb aboard the Heritage Junction “Mogul Train” and pull the whistle.

Also available was a unique opportunity to not only see the outside decorations for the park’s Edison and Kingsbury museum homes, but the holiday decorations on the inside as well.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is giving tours today, and we’re giving people more of an opportunity to explore the buildings,” said Anna Schindler, a SCV Historical Society docent.

The day concluded at 4 p.m. with an appearance from the Valencia High School choir, who performed a live set list of holiday classics and carols.

Those wishing to learn more about upcoming events happening at Heritage Junction can visit their website at scvhs.org/wp/.