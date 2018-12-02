SCV Historical Society hosts 37th annual Christmas Open House
Isabella Ruiz, 3, left, and Troy Garceau, 3, color their paper holiday stockings as one of the crafts for kids at the 37th Annual Christmas Open House held at Heritage Junction at William S. Hart park in Newhall on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
1 min ago

Tucked away in the corner of William S. Hart Park, the 37th annual “Christmas Open House” offered Santa Clarita families a chance to visit Heritage Junction and receive some holiday cheer.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Santa Clarita families walked the grounds of the Newhall historical town, gazing at the decorated period homes while carolers sang holiday classics.

Rosa Montes de Oca, who was with her sister Josie, said they’ve visited for the last five years.

“The kids come and their number one thing to do is the gingerbread houses,” Josie continued. “But for us it’s also about the music and caroling, plus the kids get to see Santa (Claus).”

“My favorite thing to do is getting to tell Santa what to do and make the gingerbread houses,” said Aden Montes de Oca, Josie’s seven-year-old son.

He said he asked Santa for a “Dodger Stadium” replica Lego set.

The Montes de Oca family were among many others taking part in the activities and eating holiday treats offered at the Christmas Open House, from the countertop stacked with complimentary cookies and beverages, to the gingerbread house building station to the table where kids could “write letters to Santa.”

Father Craig A. Cox, right, chats with Meshell (cq) Ann, left, and Rosemarie Regis as they hold their dogs, Sunshine, left, and Chocolate Chip after the Blessing of the Animals at the 37th Annual Christmas Open House held at Heritage Junction at William S. Hart Park in Newhall on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal

Leaving the treats and craft area being held in the park’s Saugus Train Station, those in attendance had the chance to climb aboard the Heritage Junction “Mogul Train” and pull the whistle.

Also available was a unique opportunity to not only see the outside decorations for the park’s Edison and Kingsbury museum homes, but the holiday decorations on the inside as well.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is giving tours today, and we’re giving people more of an opportunity to explore the buildings,” said Anna Schindler, a SCV Historical Society docent.

The day concluded at 4 p.m. with an appearance from the Valencia High School choir, who performed a live set list of holiday classics and carols.

Those wishing to learn more about upcoming events happening at Heritage Junction can visit their website at scvhs.org/wp/.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.

Isabella Ruiz, 3, left, and Troy Garceau, 3, color their paper holiday stockings as one of the crafts for kids at the 37th Annual Christmas Open House held at Heritage Junction at William S. Hart park in Newhall on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal

SCV Historical Society hosts 37th annual Christmas Open House

1 min ago
Add Comment
Ryan Mancini

Tucked away in the corner of William S. Hart Park, the 37th annual “Christmas Open House” offered Santa Clarita families a chance to visit Heritage Junction and receive some holiday cheer.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Santa Clarita families walked the grounds of the Newhall historical town, gazing at the decorated period homes while carolers sang holiday classics.

Rosa Montes de Oca, who was with her sister Josie, said they’ve visited for the last five years.

“The kids come and their number one thing to do is the gingerbread houses,” Josie continued. “But for us it’s also about the music and caroling, plus the kids get to see Santa (Claus).”

“My favorite thing to do is getting to tell Santa what to do and make the gingerbread houses,” said Aden Montes de Oca, Josie’s seven-year-old son.

He said he asked Santa for a “Dodger Stadium” replica Lego set.

The Montes de Oca family were among many others taking part in the activities and eating holiday treats offered at the Christmas Open House, from the countertop stacked with complimentary cookies and beverages, to the gingerbread house building station to the table where kids could “write letters to Santa.”

Father Craig A. Cox, right, chats with Meshell (cq) Ann, left, and Rosemarie Regis as they hold their dogs, Sunshine, left, and Chocolate Chip after the Blessing of the Animals at the 37th Annual Christmas Open House held at Heritage Junction at William S. Hart Park in Newhall on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal

Leaving the treats and craft area being held in the park’s Saugus Train Station, those in attendance had the chance to climb aboard the Heritage Junction “Mogul Train” and pull the whistle.

Also available was a unique opportunity to not only see the outside decorations for the park’s Edison and Kingsbury museum homes, but the holiday decorations on the inside as well.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is giving tours today, and we’re giving people more of an opportunity to explore the buildings,” said Anna Schindler, a SCV Historical Society docent.

The day concluded at 4 p.m. with an appearance from the Valencia High School choir, who performed a live set list of holiday classics and carols.

Those wishing to learn more about upcoming events happening at Heritage Junction can visit their website at scvhs.org/wp/.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.