SCV Senior Center on track to open in March, donations still sought

As the year comes close to an end, the deadline for the new Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center to open its doors is fast approaching. Officials believe they’re on track but donations are still sought.

“We’re in good shape; we’re about 80 percent done,” Executive Director Kevin MacDonald said Wednesday. “But we are still short to finish the project. No donation is too small and every dollar will help us complete the job, a nice way to say you helped build the Senior Center.”

Those interested in donating this holiday season still have a chance, while donations in 2019 will also be accepted. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the center was able to run a matching funds campaign to match dollar-for-dollar. Building name opportunities are also available, where businesses can have a room or spot named after them. Names of those who participate will be announced on the anticipated opening day, said MacDonald.

Details on how to participate or donate can be found at newseniorcenter.com.

The plan is to finish construction by March, with doors opening to the public in April, Senior Center officials said.

To accomplish this, the Senior Center has set a $1 million goal to reach the deadline but an estimated $600,000 is still needed.

Despite the need for a large, remaining sum, the center has received a generous amount of donations from multiple outlets, said MacDonald. Earlier this month, FivePoint pledged to cover developer fees by making a six-figure donation, as well as past contributions by the city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County toward more than $9 million already raised to help build the new facility.

“We’ve been super grateful for the tremendous support,” said MacDonald. “This would not be accomplished without the support of the county, the city and our community.”

Last week, Mayor Marsha McLean toured the construction site and congratulated the center team on the progress.

“I was so impressed at how the Senior Center is going to be an amazing place for our seniors to go,” she said. “We toured several rooms, including the banquet hall, and I can say, with its gorgeous design, all looks well so that the expanded services of those in place today will continue to make life a lot better for our seniors.”

The new, 30,000-square-foot center will be a two-story facility located at Golden Valley Road and Newhall Ranch Road on 2.5 acres of land. The Senior Center will offer features such as six multi-purpose rooms, a fitness center and dance studio, an outdoor cabana with concert seating, a technology center, and a second-career center for those searching for jobs.

“The new location means it will offer space that is three times larger than the current center,” said MacDonald. “There’s a large need for senior services, and with a larger location, we will be able to be that hub of improved services for seniors and the community.”