Small fire breaks out on Christmas Day near Castaic

28 mins ago
Tammy Murga

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a brush fire that broke out near Castaic on Christmas Day.

At around 11:38 a.m., crews responded to a vegetation fire on the hillsides, located by the area of 31200 Oak Canyon Road, near Hasley Canyon.

The blaze, dubbed the Oak Fire, was reported at 1.5 acres, spreading at a slow rate before reaching its total acreage of 3.2, according to Melanie Flores, a supervising dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Seven engines and four helicopters responded to the scene, where crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading upward toward an oil and gas company site, The Termo Co.

Downed power lines in the area were reported, leaving more than 200 homes without power and with a restoration time expected to be around 2 p.m., according to Southern California Edison.

The cause of both fires remains unknown, said Flores.

