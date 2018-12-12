Suspected fire-starter detained in Newhall

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A man was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers Wednesday on suspicion of arson after roadside brush was reportedly set on fire.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a man setting a fire at the side of The Old Road near Weldon Canyon Road.

Within two minutes more than a dozen firefighting units were on their way to the incident, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.

“It came in as a brush fire but it was downgraded to an illegal burn,” he said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and made sure it was out before leaving the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

