Suspected fire-starter detained in Newhall

A man was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers Wednesday on suspicion of arson after roadside brush was reportedly set on fire.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a man setting a fire at the side of The Old Road near Weldon Canyon Road.
Within two minutes more than a dozen firefighting units were on their way to the incident, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.
“It came in as a brush fire but it was downgraded to an illegal burn,” he said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and made sure it was out before leaving the scene shortly before 2 p.m.
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt