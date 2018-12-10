Sylmar man arrested after gun drops from waistband

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

When workers inside a Valencia store saw a gun drop to the floor from the pants of a customer, they called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident allegedly happened about 9 a.m. Wednesday inside a store on the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.

“They reported that an adult male allegedly had a gun fall to the ground in the store, and then he picked it up and put it back in his waistband,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Responding deputies located and contacted the adult male, and found that he had a loaded pistol concealed in his waistband,” she said.

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old electrician who lives in Sylmar on suspicion of a carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, a misdemeanor.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt