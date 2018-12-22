The MAIN presenting a bilingual adaptation of East Indian folk tale on Saturday

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival will start presenting its new show, “A Holiday Story of Generosity: Wali Dad, The Grass Cutter,” at three different times at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday.

“We took an original tale and adapted it ourselves,” said David Stears, executive director of the Shakespeare Festival. “There will be three actors playing nine parts. It is 40 minutes long and it’s about generosity and giving.”

“Wali Dad” is based on an East Indian folk tale. The show tells the story of a grasscutter who is able to bring two people and their respective countries together. It will also incorporate dialogue that is bilingual, where characters will exchange dialogue in English and Spanish.

Through these exchanges, Stears said audiences will understand the context without creating a language barrier, where the greater message focuses on commonality.

After performing through the festival for 9,000 students at schools all across Santa Clarita, this performance will be presented in cooperation with the College of the Canyons K12 Arts Education program.

Stears said he hopes the performances will give students, who have yet to see the show, an opportunity to help them support the end of their tour.

“It’s part of our mission,” Stears said, “to keep this classic alive.”

There will be three performances on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted at no cost, though tickets for adults will cost $10 and $9 for teenagers. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All ticket proceeds will go to the festival’s educational outreach program, which provides low-cost and free programming for local schools.

To buy tickets for adults, go to scshakespearefest.org.