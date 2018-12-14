Toddler injured in fall from second floor window

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 2-year-old child who reportedly fell from the second floor of a residence in Canyon Country was taken by ambulance to Northridge Hospital Medical Center Friday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a child injured in a fall on the 28000 block of Catherine Drive, near Beneda Lane, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

“The call was for a child that fell through a window on the second floor,” she said.

Initially, the pilots of two rescue helicopters were notified about the incident.

Based on the anticipated arrival time of the helicopters, however, paramedics chose to take the child by ground ambulance to Northridge.

There was no report on the extent of the toddler’s injuries.

