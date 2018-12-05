UPDATED: Lanes reopened after big rig crash snarls Highway 14 traffic

By Austin Dave

3 hours ago

An early morning crash involving a big rig brought traffic on Highway 14 to a halt Wednesday morning after the truck slammed into a concrete median in Newhall, CHP officials confirmed.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 4:51 a.m. on the freeway between Newhall Avenue and Placerita Canyon Road. Responding units found a big rig partially overturned and on top of the median separating northbound and southbound traffic, CHP officer Josh Greengard confirmed.

The big rig blocked the HOV and the No. 1 lane on both sides of the freeway south of Placerita Canyon Road.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched an expanded traffic collision at 4:55 a.m. with Engine Company 150 arriving first to the scene, according to County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Simms.

A hazardous materials team response from Fire Station 150 was requested at 5 a.m. for two punctured saddle fuel tanks on the semi-trailer tractor, Simms added.

At least one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Both sides of the freeway were shut down to facilitate debris cleanup and the setup of a flare pattern. Two lanes in each direction were opened by 5:53 a.m. Northbound lanes of Highway 14 through Newhall were fully reopened at 8:30 a.m., Greengard said.

Greengard asked motorists traveling during the rainstorm to take extra precautions on wet roads including increasing braking distance and traveling at lower speeds.

“Roadways will be wet today, so give yourself extra time, space and patience,” Greengard said. “Watch your speed as tires start hydroplaning at about 55 miles per hour.”

The CHP officer also said state law mandates headlights must be on when windshield wipers are in use during periods of rain.