West Ranch quarterback Weston Eget commits to New Mexico State University

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Coming off a historic season at West Ranch, quarterback Weston Eget took another momentous step on Wednesday night, beginning the next chapter in his athletic and academic career.

Eget officially committed to play football at New Mexico State University, a NCAA Division 1 school that is currently not affiliated with a conference.

“I feel excited and relieved,” Eget told The Signal via text message. “I’m glad I know I have a coaching staff that wants me and a place I’m going to be able to call home.”

Eget’s play and leadership was a huge reason the Wildcats had their most successful campaign in school history. He connected on 151-of-287 passing attempts for 2,752 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He showed poise when he helped secure the Wildcats’ first-ever playoff victory, connecting with receiver Jackson Reyes on a 50-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the game to defeat Silverado 35-31.

He showed resilience and level-headedness when he didn’t get the offers he felt he should have.

“Being able to keep my head straight and stay positive no matter the situation,” Eget said. “Whether it be down by a field goal against Silverado with 40 seconds left or taking a trip to a school and not getting the offer you hoped for. Staying focused and determined will create an outcome I only hoped to achieve.”

Eget received the offer in mid-November and visited NMSU this past weekend. He said he immediately fell in love with the environment, from the campus to the athletic facilities to his new teammates and coaches.

After making his decision, he took to Twitter to share the news.

“I was excited to spread the word after making my decision last night,” he said.

Eget’s Twitter feed was immediately flooded with praise and congratulatory remarks from West Ranch teammates, coaches, friends and family.

“I am very proud of you young man. You will do great in college. Stay hungry and humble. Always strive for perfection, you will land on excellence. Stay in your playbook and lead, lead, lead,” said West Ranch assistant coach Robert Camacho.

“Congrats Wes!” said former Hart quarterback and current Tennessee quarterback JT Shrout.

“Best QB West Ranch has ever seen. So proud of you,” said former Wildcats running back Jake Rice.

While Eget is thrilled to start his new adventure, he still has work to finish up this year. Not on the football field this time, but in the classroom.

“Just a history project,” he said about his plans for Wednesday night. “I have to present a slide show (sic) in front of the class on a personal interstate group.”

Haley Sawyer contributed to this report.