What to know before applying for Santa Clarita appointment vacancies

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Residents have less than a week to apply for several Santa Clarita appointment vacancies. Whether joining the committee behind multiple construction projects or public art, those interested in applying might want to know what the job entails.

There are 13 vacancies available for service on city commissions and districts.

Planning Commission

As with anything, planning goes a long way in successfully executing a task or project. Through planning, local governments can address vital issues such as housing needs and environmental protection, as well as account for future demand for services.

More specifically, the commission “mainly has oversight and review authority of certain projects,” said James Chow, senior planner with the city’s Planning Department. Three main roles to keep in mind are: It acts as an advisory board to the City Council on planning and development issues, assures a general plan is implemented by reviewing applications and acts as a decision-maker for certain proposals.

Some notable projects they have worked on include developments like the Center at Needham Ranch and Vista Canyon.

Planning commissioners are paid for their attendance at regular and special meetings, which have a rate of about $200 per meeting, according to the city’s website.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services

Santa Clarita is known for its generous amount of open space, trails, parks and programs.

This committee, through advice and recommendations to the City Council, seeks to help create “healthy lifestyles and contribute substantially to the quality of life of our residents,” according to their mission statement.

Among the goals set for 2019, the commission will look into the continuation of projects such as the completion of the Sand Canyon trail and evolve senior and multi-generational program offerings.

Compensation per meeting averages around $150.

Arts Commission

Besides developments and recreation, cities also benefit from arts and education programs, as well as public art.

That’s where this committee comes in. In cooperation with other governmental agencies and civic groups, the Arts Commission has been behind multiple citywide successes such as the Arts Master Plan, a “long-term roadmap for arts, entertainment and cultural development throughout the community over the next 10 years,” the Santa Clarita Arts website reads.

Compensation per meeting averages around $150.

Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel

This panel reviews and recommends approval of the annual work program to the City Council to ensure priorities are adhered to regarding land acquisition. Those on this panel also review the accounting of funds generated by the Open Space Preservation District and makes written reports.

Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Board of Trustees

The Santa Clarita representative on this board has duties and responsibilities that include setting policy, establishing the budget, approving expenditures and retaining legal counsel.

All applicants must submit three letters of recommendation with their application to the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Suite 120 by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

For more information about vacancies and to obtain an application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-255-4391 or visit santa-clarita.com.