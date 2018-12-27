Where and how Santa Clarita Valley residents can recycle holiday trees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For those looking to give their Christmas tree a new purpose after the holidays, the city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County have free options available for all residents.

The curbside collection program, offered through a partnership with Waste Management, returns this year and will collect trees from all residents until Jan. 12.

“By recycling your tree, you can help the environment and keep this valuable resource out of our landfills,” the city’s environmental services webpage reads. “All recycled trees are used as soil amendment, compost, or bagged for mulch to be given away every spring at the Arbor Day/ Earth Day celebration.”

Single-family home residents should place the trees at the curb on their regular collection day during the two weeks following Christmas. Those living in multi-family communities serviced by Waste Management may place their trees adjacent to bins or corrals.

Customers are reminded of these guidelines:

Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands, and place your tree on the curb for recycling.

If possible, cut trees taller than 6 feet in half before placing on the curb.

Residents also have the option of dropping off trees during the same period at the Santa Clarita Waste Management Office, located at 25772 Springbrook Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For both incorporated and unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley, L.A. County is also offering holiday tree recycling services until Jan. 12 through Burrtec Waste Industries.

Residents are asked to place trees by the curb, next to recycling and waste containers, by 6 a.m. on service days, following the same guidelines as the city of Santa Clarita.