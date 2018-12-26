Wife stabs husband in Newhall mobile home park dispute

99 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman after a domestic issue reportedly turned violent early Christmas morning.

Deputies were called to the scene at 2:50 a.m. after they received a call regarding a husband and wife fighting in their home on the 25000 block of Hawkbryn Avenue in Newhall.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found that the 37-year-old husband had been stabbed underneath his arm, and that his wife was likely responsible,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and was stabilized, according to Miller.

Following their quick on-scene investigation, deputies arrested and transported the victim’s wife to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

She was booked at 3:30 a.m. on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and was being held Wednesday in lieu of $30,000 bail.