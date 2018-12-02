Winter Magic shines multi-colored lights over Castaic Lake, families

By Ryan Mancini

The sand beaches of Castaic Lake’s Paradise Cove were met with snow as children sled through the the 25th annual Winter Magic and Lighted Boat Parade, presented by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department, on Saturday.

With 20 tons of snow on one side of the beach for sledding and snowball throwing, the other side featured an area where children could not only sit with Santa Claus or grab a cookie, some coffee or kettle corn, but they could also donate for the “Toys for tots” drive led by members of the Marine Corps Reserve. Organizer Dan Haller said guests who brought an unwrapped toy for the toy drive received 10 raffle tickets. Guests also received tickets for bringing canned goods.

“It’s just about the kids, it’s all it’s about,” he said. “That’s all I care about. As long as the kids are having fun.”

Due to weather problems in recent years, Winter Magic was temporarily cancelled until last year and making another return this year.

Stephanie Nilan was visiting with her husband Mark and their children.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We live right up the street, so we just walked down. We’re all about local activities with the kids.”

Their son Brexton, eyes widened, sled down the snowy slope. Mark said the first time he went down he flew through the air into the sand.

“(It’s) the only place you can say you went sledding and landed on the beach,” Stephanie said.

Winter Magic concluded with the lighted boat parade, where boats decorated with Christmas lights sailed past onlookers at the beach.