Trinity players highlight 2018 All-Academy League football teams

Entering his third year playing varsity for Trinity Classical Academy’s football team, Carson Campuzano had one thing on his mind entering the season: win.

“I wanted to lead the team in receptions and touchdowns and just total offense,” Campuzano said. “I ended up with 13 touchdowns, so I would say that was pretty good. I wish I could have had a couple more, but I’ll take it.”

Campuzano not only finished his senior year leading the team in touchdowns, but also more than tripled his two previous years’ scoring outputs combined. As a result, he was named the All-Academy League Offensive Player of the Year.

Utilized in both the running and passing game, he produced nine receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in nine appearances this season to lead the team with 13 total touchdowns.

Logging five multiple-receiving touchdown games, Campuzano had his most productive receiving game against Rivera, where he caught five balls for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season second on the team with 49 receptions and first with 733 receiving yards.

“My quarterback was really dialed in and my offensive line really stepped up that game and with the game plan that we had, I was able to succeed,” Campuzano said.

Campuzano’s speed and quickness translated in the running game as he led the team in carries (30), yards (189) and touchdowns (four) to average 6.3 yards per carry.

“I think since I’ve been playing football for a while I’ve had the knack for finding those holes and and getting those extra little yards,” Campuzano said. “I think just the way our coach calls the plays, it really sets up the defense to help me keep them on their toes so I can get that extra step and just help me have a good year.”

Defensively, Campuzano recorded 74 tackles, leading the team with 46 solo tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, a sack and two interceptions for 10 yards.

Campuzano finishes his football career at Trinity catching 98 passes for 1,234 total receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing 44 times for 249 yards and five rushing touchdowns in three years at the varsity level.

“I try to be a good leader on the team,” he said. “Obviously, we fell short of playoffs so I wish I could have delivered a playoff appearance, at least, for my school.

“But I think I did a pretty good job of trying to lead the young guys and help the program to keep moving forward and get better.”

1st Team All-Offense

Rick Roberts, Trinity, Junior, QB

The primary signal caller for the Knights, Roberts appeared in nine games, completing 111 passes for 1,403 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. Roberts also rushed 13 times and scored a touchdown against Calvary Chapel. The junior quarterback threw two or more touchdowns in all but three games this season with a four-touchdown performance coming against Firebaugh in a 58-8 romp of the Falcons.

A.J. Horning, Trinity, Freshman, WR

Leading the team in receptions with 52, the freshman receiver lit up the scoreboard in every game he played except one, catching two touchdowns against St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy and Firebaugh. Horning finished the season with 687 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns. He rushed seven times for 20 yards and a touchdown in eight games played.

Kyle Fields, Trinity, Junior, WR

In his junior year, the bulky receiver broke necks and ankles with his crisp route running, finishing third on the team in both touchdowns (six) and receptions (28) for 324 yards. The combo athlete also ran the ball 26 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

1st Team All-Defense

Andrew Dever, Trinity, Senior, DL

A defensive nightmare upfront for opposing offenses, Dever led the charge for the defense tallying 98 tackles (45 solo) in nine games played. The senior defensive lineman was a mainstay in the backfield, recording 17 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Knights with two two-sack performances coming against Rivera and Santa Clarita Christian. He also blocked a field goal, caused two fumbles and recovered one fumble.

2nd Team All-Defense

Phineas Yi, Trinity, Senior, S

Yi appeared in eight games for the Knights totaling 35 tackles (26 solos), three tackles-for-loss and one sack. Yi was constantly drawn to the ball, finishing with one interception and two pass deflections.

Jonny LaFrance, Trinity, Sophomore, DL

Second on the team with 15 tackles for loss, LaFrance disposed of opposing teams’ offensive lineman with ease tallying an eight TFL and four-sack performance in a 46-0 trouncing of Calvary Chapel Christian. The sophomore finished the year with 54 tackles (30 solo), nine sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Edgar Romero, Trinity, Sophomore, DL

One of three team captains, the sophomore had a breakout season finishing with 47 tackles (27 solo), seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Romero was occasionally used on offense carrying the ball 19 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine balls for 63 yards.

Joey Haro, Trinity, Sophomore, LB

Haro proved valuable for the Knights linebacking core, racking up 41 tackles (24 solo), recording nine or more tackles in games against Firebaugh and Capistrano Valley Christian.

Lucas Mendoza, Trinity, Freshman, LB

The freshman linebacker ended the season in the top three on the team in tackles with 70 (30 solo), four tackles for loss and a sack. Mendoza also returned a 20-yard interception for a touchdown and recorded one pass deflection.