Ads, films, TV shows that call SCV home

If you’ve lived in Santa Clarita long enough, you’ll know that multiple films and television shows come out to the valley to shoot.

On any given week, you can drive past downtown Newhall and see an episode of “SWAT” being filmed, or see movies on location at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch.

A list of films and shows in progress can typically be found on the city of Santa Clarita’s film office website.

The movies “Vice” and “A Star is Born,” which both shot scenes on location in Santa Clarita, each received multiple Oscars nominations including “Best Picture” and more.

In addition, three of the five films nominated for “Best Animated Feature” – Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – were made by Santa Clarita alumni of the California Institute of the Arts.

In the past month, there have been commercials for Jeep, Samsung, Wells Fargo United Healthcare and other companies.

The TV shows, “Goliath,” “Murder Loves Company,” “S.W.A.T,” a spin off of “Suits,” and “WYE” have also been produced around the area. “Germany’s Next Top Model,” a reality show was also set here.

The locations aren’t publicly disclosed in the interest of giving stars privacy, said Evan Thomason, Santa Clarita Film Office economic development associate.

Santa Clarita was recently ranked among the world’s top 100 most-filmed cities and one of the top most-filmed in California, according to a financial services comparison website.

GoCompare compiled data from IMDb’s “filming locations” section, which placed Santa Clarita as the 26th most-filmed city in the world and the fourth in California.

There may be even more locations not submitted to the movie and television database, as Santa Clarita has seen a continual increase in on-location filming for years, Thomason said.

In the past, film permits such as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Book Club” and “The 15:17 to Paris,” and T.V. shows such as “Westworld,” “The Santa Clarita Diet” and “Future Man” have been issued.

Much of Santa Clarita’s historic appeal to filmmaking can be credited to the different “looks” the city can take on, going back to the silent era with William S. Hart and Charlie Chaplin.

The city also has over ten movie ranches, an outdoor space where filming activity takes place.

Other prime locations in Santa Clarita for filming include Town Center Drive, the Hyatt hotel and College of the Canyons.

In the last fiscal year, the city saw a 2.8 percent increase in permits, an 8.9 percent increase in film days and a 9.8 percent increase to the estimated economic impact, according to a city news release.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com.