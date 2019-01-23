UPDATE: Air rescue underway for people, dogs, ‘snowed in’ on Grapevine

66 SHARES Share Tweet

Two people and two dogs were plucked Wednesday from the snowbound terrain they found themselves trapped in for two weeks



The helicopter rescue got underway Wednesday morning for two people and two dogs in the Grapevine who got snowed in near Templin Highway.



Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and Air Rescue 5 helicopter team responded to the call for help near Templin and Interstate 5.



“It was a great hoist rescue,” LASD spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.



“They rescued two people and two dogs,” she said. “They got snowed in two weeks ago and ran out of food and water.”



The snowbound troop, however, hiked to a spot where they could get cell phone reception and placed a call for help.



“A couple of people got snowed in and found themselves out of food,” said Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“They just got cell service and called,” Bauer said. “We handed it off to Air 5.”



The rescue was carried out in the rugged hilly terrain of the Angeles National Forest.



An email sent to the ANF spokesman for updates was answered with: “I am on furlough without access to email due to the lapse in federal government funding.”



