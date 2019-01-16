Alleged stairwell sleeper faces felony arrest charge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An unemployed man found sleeping in a stairwell now faces three felony charges after allegedly resisting arrest when deputies tried to move him along.

At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a trespassing call in Newhall on the 22500 block of 9th Street.

Deputies found a man sleeping in the stairwell, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“When approached by deputies to leave the location, the male adult became verbally and then physically aggressive with deputies,” she said.

The Newhall resident was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, a misdemeanor, and resisting peace officer in performance of duties, a felony.

He was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

