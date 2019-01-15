Another single vehicle crash on Bouquet, no patient found

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A day after a fatal crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in which a car overturned, emergency response crews found themselves back on Bouquet Tuesday yet for another overturned vehicle.

This time, firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department found no one in the vehicle.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7:40 a.m. on Bouquet, about one mile south of the Big Oaks Lodge.

“They found an SUV overturned but no patient,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics were called back to the same location about 20 minutes later after someone reported the same overturned vehicle.

On Monday, a 22-year-old Palmdale man died after his car overturned on Bouquet, about a quarter-mile south of the Texas Canyon Ranger Station.

