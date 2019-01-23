Arrest made in Newhall mugging

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s detectives arrested a transient on suspicion of causing mayhem in connection with last week’s mugging that put a man in a hospital with serious head injuries.



On Tuesday, members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Impact Team arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the attack a week ago that happened on the 22500 block of Railroad Avenue, near the Dooley’s Liquor & Market store, on 14th Street.



The victim was struck on the head by a man wielding a stick.



Detectives made the arrest after interviewing the victim in the hospital.



“The CIT did make an arrest in this attack in Newhall,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“Deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and spoke to the victim regarding the assault,” she said. “The victim was repeatedly hit with a stick by an unknown assailant and had his wallet stolen.”



There was no word on the second suspect referred to initially by deputies on the night of the attack.



Although detectives have no description of the two wanted men, they received word on the night of the incident that both men were homeless.



