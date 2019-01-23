Artists select leadership group for new year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Artists Association, or SCAA, inducted its 2019 leadership board at its year-end holiday party in Newhall.

The SCAA is a great group to be a part of if you’re an artist in the Santa Clarita Valley, or just a big supporter of the arts.

The group holds arts events gallery exhibitions throughout the year and throughout the SCV, celebrating local artists’ efforts and achievement.

“We promote our mission of making visual art visible through community outreach programs that are educational, child-friendly and free to the general public,” said Charlotte Mullich. “We award scholarships to art students, from high school to college, in Santa Clarita. Our emphasis is to be a support group devoted to the enrichment of members’ experience through the visual arts.”

This past month, the SCAA chose its executive council that will lead these efforts locally in 2019.

SCAA membership formally installed: Charlotte Mullich, president; David Veal, vice president; Sandy Fisher, treasurer; and Jeanne Iler, recording secretary. The other members of the board of directors include: Zony Gordon, Mardi Georgio, Chrystal (CK) Walker, Olga Kaczmar, Cathy King, Howard Marcovitch, Cheri Marcovitch, Laurie Morgan, Scott Parker, Lisa Barr, Gary Friedman and Ted Koscheski.

The nonprofit SCAA was founded in 1989, and has a broad range of talent from professional to novice, and members are encouraged to assist, develop and exchange ideas and techniques on artistic skills.

Anyone interested in more information about the group is invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, which take place on the third Monday of each month, at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to a chance to meet and network with local artists, the SCAA general membership meeting offers professional demonstrations and information about upcoming events and outreach.

After the demonstration, the evening concludes with a raffle of the demonstration piece or an art piece from the artist. Workshops from well-known artists and marketing professionals also are held two to three times each year. A monthly plein aire destination is available for the outdoor painter.

SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Newhall (just off Main St. beside the public parking lot near the Canyon Theatre Guild). It is generally open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition, members display and sell art at many venues throughout the city of Santa Clarita. Visit www.santaclaritaartists.org for more information.

