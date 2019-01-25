Bomb Squad called to Castaic street for ‘suspicious pipe’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The bomb squad has been called out to investigate a “suspicious piece of pipe” found on a suburban street in Castaic.



As a precaution, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station have blocked off Oak Valley Road at both ends, Lt. Ignacio Somoano said.



Shortly before 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report of a suspicious pipe on the 28800 block of Oak Valley Road, near the end of a cul de sac, west of Sierra Oak Trail and The Old Road.



“We have notified the (Los Angeles County Sheriff Department) Arson/Explosives Detail to check it out, and they are on the way,” Somoano said.



As the response is purely a precautionary measure, none of the homes on Oak Valley have been evacuated.



Asked about the pipe found, Somoano said: “It was in an unusual condition.”



More details about the pipe and the response are expected to be made available soon.



