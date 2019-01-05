Caltrans advises alternate routes for drivers ahead of partial Route 14 closures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Portions of Route 14 will be closed from Jan. 7-12 due to a pavement rehabilitation project, according to a news release issued on Friday by the California Department of Transportation.

Set between the Santa Clara River and Technology Drive, this project will result in replaced concrete slabs and new lane striping in the area, according to officials. Though closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., they might start and end later as all closures are subject to change and depend on weather conditions.

CalTrans officials have said that the closing of two lanes will provide a safe work zone intended for workers and motorists. Drivers should expect delays and are advised by Caltrans to plan ahead, avoid driving in that area or find alternate routes.

For more information on traffic conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

The entire pavement rehabilitation project for Route 14 involves $6.6 million in improvements to roads and is set to be completed this spring.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a press release from the California Department of Transportation.