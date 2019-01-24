COC, city to host LGBTQI family education class

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons and the city of Santa Clarita plan to host a family education class in the college’s Early Childhood Education Building Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.



The class comes about in light of statistics that report a high rate of suicide attempts and entrance into the homeless population on the part of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer and intersex youth, according to a statement released by Peggy Stabile, co-founder of the Santa Clarita chapter of PFLAG, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.



“While heterosexual teens are most concerned about good grades, good careers and financial stability, LGBTQI kids are concerned with not being outed, not being bullied and physically attacked, and not being kicked out of their families,” the statement said.



The training is designed to increase awareness of, gain deeper understanding and compassion toward this diverse population, the statement said.



The event takes place in Room B of the building, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.





