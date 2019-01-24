COC, city to host LGBTQI family education class

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan
Panelists discuss various issues relating to the struggles of youth and the LGBTQ community at the Celebration of Pride event at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Newhall. Samie Gebers/The Signal

College of the Canyons and the city of Santa Clarita plan to host a family education class in the college’s Early Childhood Education Building Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The class comes about in light of statistics that report a high rate of suicide attempts and entrance into the homeless population on the part of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer and intersex youth, according to a statement released by Peggy Stabile, co-founder of the Santa Clarita chapter of PFLAG, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

“While heterosexual teens are most concerned about good grades, good careers and financial stability, LGBTQI kids are concerned with not being outed, not being bullied and physically attacked, and not being kicked out of their families,” the statement said.

The training is designed to increase awareness of, gain deeper understanding and compassion toward this diverse population, the statement said.

The event takes place in Room B of the building, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.


Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.