College invites public to information meetings

To assist high school seniors with the transition to collegiate life, College of the Canyons will hold information meetings Tuesday and Wednesday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center before heading to Canyon High School on Thursday for the final discussion.

The information nights aim to provide prospective students and their families with information regarding admissions, how to earn priority registration and other key student support programs and services, including the college’s First-Year Promise program, which gives incoming students the opportunity to attend COC for free during their first year, college officials said.

Each presentation will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — with the first occurring Tuesday — and will review the various educational pathways available to students, including transfer preparation, associate degrees and certificates, officials said. The college’s Performing Arts Center will be the site of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s meetings in English before officials head to Canyon High School’s Performing Arts Center Thursday.

Spanish presentations will be held on Wednesday in Canyons Hall, Room 201, and on Thursday at the Canyon High School Library.

“Information nights are incredibly helpful for students planning to enroll for fall 2019 and their families,” because they can become familiar with the various educational opportunities, support services and important dates that will ensure early registration, Kari Soffa, the college’s director of outreach and school relations, said in a news release.

Admission to the three information night events is free and all members of the public are invited, according to the college. Parking in all student lots will be free for the duration of the event.

Residents who are looking for more information about COC’s information night can contact 661-362-5891, outreach@canyons.edu or visit the college’s outreach web page.