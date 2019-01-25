Congressional leaders reach temporary deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history has come to a close after congressional leaders reached a temporary deal that would open the government.

The agreement, as described by President Donald Trump in a nationally televised address, calls for the government to be opened for three weeks while members of Congress continue to hash out the details of Trump’s proposed immigration funding plan.

“This is the right call by the president,” said Kassie King, communications director for Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce. “We’re really thankful that everybody in the district will be getting paid again.”

The new agreement was made less than a day after Senate members failed to pass a continuing resolution that would end the 35-day shutdown on Thursday, which Hill discussed in a video that was posted to Facebook.

Hill said in the video that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking congressional leaders not to leave appeared to be a good sign.

Now that a deal has been made, King said there will be a lot of difficult conversations and disagreements over the next three weeks.

“Nobody is going to get exactly what they want, but that doesn’t mean we can’t compromise and negotiate,” the communications director said.

There is significant opportunity for compromise across the aisle, King said, adding, “We look forward to getting to work on the crux of the issue as opposed to the squabbling that’s been happening up to this point.”

King added: “We’ve been waiting for the opportunity to get to this point.”