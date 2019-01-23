UPDATE: Crash kills one near Sand Canyon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person is dead following a freeway collision near Sand Canyon Road, after firefighters labored to free a person trapped in the vehicle Wednesday.



“This was (dead on arrival),” said Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.



Firefighters began efforts to free a person trapped in the vehicle before noon.



The crash happened about 11:17 a.m., involving a Jeep and a Caltrans GMC 3500 with a dump truck bed, on the northbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Sand Canyon Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard.



The Caltrans vehicle was part of a sweeper detail, which was driving within the northbound center median, he said.



The driver of the Jeep suffered fatal injuries, Greengard said. The driver of the Caltrans vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



“Initial information indicates the Jeep struck the rear of the Caltrans vehicle in the vicinity of the center median/HOV lane,” Greengard said.



The northbound HOV, or carpool lane, and the lane next to it remained closed at 1:40 p.m.



Shortly after 11:15 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash. Traffic remained stopped on the highway as rescue crews arrived.



