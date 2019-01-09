Deputies investigating possible Saugus shooting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials have confirmed they were called to the scene of a possible shooting in Saugus Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:48 p.m., and responded to the 28000 block of Robin Avenue in Saugus.

As first responders began to arrive in the neighborhood, located near Plum Canyon Road, deputies worked to clear the scene in order to assess whether there was an immediate threat.

“Sheriff’s called us to go, but we’re still waiting on them to clear the possible shooting area,” said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas of the county Fire Department at approximately 11 p.m. “We’re still waiting to hear about us transporting (a victim).”

By 11:15 p.m., paramedics confirmed they had transported one female adult patient to a local area hospital, according to Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride.

As of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies had not announced whether a suspect had been taken into custody. The status of the victim was unknown as well.