Deputies respond to Canyon Country hit and run reports

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision in Canyon Country Thursday night.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Jakes Way and Palo Verde Place.

After deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m., they found a single individual injured but no vehicle could be found.

Witnesses reported that as investigators began to examine scattered car parts and jott down statements made by people standing on the sidewalk, paramedics began to work on the injured victim.

“One patient was transported at 9:45 p.m.,” said Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A description of the vehicle and/or driver had not been released by law enforcement officials as of 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, and there had been no reports of a suspect being taken into custody.

The status and description of the victim remains unknown as of Thursday night.

Video by Austin Dave