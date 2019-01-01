Detectives seek witnesses to shooting that sent 3 to hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Detectives trying to figure out how three people —each suffering gunshot wounds — ended up at the hospital Wednesday night are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward.

Lt. Ignancio Somoano who heads the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Detective Section, said Monday that all three gunshot victims are expected to make a full recovery.

On Wednesday, shortly after 9:35 p.m., local sheriff’s deputies learned of a shooting when three gunshot victims were dropped off at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical treatment.

Since then, there have been no other known victims and no one arrested, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.

“We still do not have any updates,” she said.

“The investigators want anyone who saw something or heard anything unusual to call,” she said.

The three victims were among six people in the car, Miller said Thursday, adding that the location of the shooting itself has not yet been confirmed.

Deputies also could not yet confirm whether the incident was gang-related, but they do not believe it was a random incident and they do not believe there is any danger to the general public at this time.

The only information being released about the shooting victims so far is that two are adults and one is a minor.

Sgt. Eric Caplinger said Wednesday that investigators had little to go on.

Almost a week later, no new information about the shooting has surfaced, Miller said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

With files from Caleb Lunetta, Signal Staff Writer

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt