Diesel spill sends 80 gallons onto Hasley off-ramp

About 80 gallons of diesel oil spilled onto the off-ramp from northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road, prompting a response by firefighters trained in dealing with hazardous materials and shutting down the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp until 4 p.m.

No one was hurt in the single-vehicle crash and none of the spilled fuel got into any natural waterways, said Inspector Joey Marron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident happened shortly after 12:15 p.m.

“We got this call as a big-rig diesel spill,” Marron said. “The saddle tank (of the big rig) emptied out at the Hasley off-ramp.”

“The spill was no threat to waterways,” he added.

HazMat crews were able to dike the spill and surround it, Marron said, noting Caltrans was called to clean up the mess.

Asked about the cleanup carried out by Caltrans, Caltrans spokesman Michael Comeaux said: “Typically, a Caltrans crew will respond quickly to clean up a fuel spill with absorbent material.”

Then, the material is taken to a hazmat disposal location, he said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a Caltrans crew was “cleaning up about 10 to 12 gallons of diesel on the shoulder of the northbound side of I-5,” Comeaux said.

“For safety, the northbound Hasley Canyon on-ramp is closed for the duration of the cleanup, which is expected to be completed by approximately 4 p.m. today,” he said.

The diesel is picked up with absorbent material, which is then taken to an approved hazardous-materials disposal location.

HazMat crews were still at the spill as of 2:15 p.m.

