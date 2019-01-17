FeedSCV to give grocery gift cards to federal employees without pay

82 SHARES Share Tweet

FeedSCV, a Santa Clarita nonprofit that teaches people about healthy meals and fights local hunger, is offering assistance to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

Todd Wilson, president and co-founder of feedSCV, said many families now living without pay shouldn’t have to worry about food on top of other stressors.

“This is a scenario for us to intervene,” he said. “We want to make sure if somebody has a financially tough time, at least they won’t go hungry. We don’t want anybody having to make a choice between paying mortgage and paying rent and having something to eat.”

Beginning this week, and while funds last, feedSCV will offer local supermarket gift cards worth up to $250 per week for employees and their families to be able to put food on the table during the prolonged shutdown.

“As we get applications and qualified people approved, we’ll be granting them those cards as long as long as this shutdown goes on,” he said.

To be eligible, applicants must be a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley and show documentation verifying they are an employee of the U.S. federal government who has not been paid as a result of the current ongoing government shutdown. An application is online at feedscv.org.

Applicants may get more details or apply for assistance at feedscv.org or by contacting feedSCV’s offices at 661-977-5027 or via email at info@feedscv.org.