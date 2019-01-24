Former Hill campaign manager to aid Draft Beto organization

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An organization seeking to boost former congressional candidate Beto O’Rourke’s presidential hopes has selected Rep. Katie Hill’s former campaign manager Zack Czajkowski to assist with the process.



Draft Beto is an organization that’s tasked with raising awareness around O’Rourke’s prospective presidential campaign, according to its website. The group feels the country should nominate a candidate who can unite all Americans around a shared, inclusive vision and they feel nobody is better suited to run such a campaign than O’Rourke.



While working as Hill’s campaign manager during the 2018 election cycle, Czajkowski said he heard about O’Rourke often, “and, in many ways, we were inspired by so many of his traits.”



There is so much energy surrounding him, Czajkowski said, which is why Draft Beto will use grassroots activism to build a network that will increase awareness and get people excited for the upcoming 2020 election.



“It’s not easy being a Democrat in Texas,” Czajkowski said, but O’Rourke has shown he can galvanize voters, “and we need that.”



“We want to let people know that this is somebody who could inspire our country during a time when we need it,” Czajkowski said. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of this movement and if I can help get (O’Rourke) into the race, that’d be a huge win.”

